Elvish spoken on Tolkien red carpet
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Elvish spoken on Tolkien red carpet

Actor Nicholas Hoult displayed his grasp of Elvish at the premiere of the film about the Lord of the Rings author.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 30 Apr 2019