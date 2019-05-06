Media player
Lewis Capaldi on fame, funny posts and sad songs
Lewis Capaldi talks to BBC entertainment reporter Paul Glynn about his newfound fame, his notoriously funny (and sometimes filthy) social media posts and singing sad songs on his debut album.
See more from Lewis on BBC Scotland's The Edit.
06 May 2019
