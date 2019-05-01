Media player
Line of Duty: ‘I’ll play Ted Hastings as long as I can’
Adrian Dunbar has told Adrian Dunbar has told 5 Live’s Must Watch he would never want to stop playing Superintendent Hastings.
The Line of Duty actor told Nihal Arthanayake: "I'll do it for as long as I can, absolutely."
01 May 2019
