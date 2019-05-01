‘I’ll play Ted Hastings as long as I can’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Line of Duty: ‘I’ll play Ted Hastings as long as I can’

Adrian Dunbar has told Adrian Dunbar has told 5 Live’s Must Watch he would never want to stop playing Superintendent Hastings.

The Line of Duty actor told Nihal Arthanayake: "I'll do it for as long as I can, absolutely."

  • 01 May 2019
Go to next video: 'Belfast a fantastic home for Line Of Duty'