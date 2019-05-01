John Singleton: ‘He was just so pioneering’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

John Singleton: ‘He was just so pioneering’

Three actors, Adele Oni, Vauxhall Jermaine and Tanya Fear, on the Oscar-nominated director's legacy.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 01 May 2019