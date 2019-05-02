Media player
Slim Cinema: A vertical film festival
Smart phones are changing the way we watch movies pushing fans towards viewing images on vertical screens.
As a result a film festival has emerged which puts the focus entirely on vertical films.
BBC Talking Movies went along to find out more.
02 May 2019
