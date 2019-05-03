Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Star Wars' Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dies
Peter Mayhew, the actor who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, has died aged 74.
He passed away at his home in Texas on 30 April with his family by his side, a statement from his family said.
The British-American actor played giant Wookiee warrior Chewbacca in the original trilogy beginning in 1977 as well as later films until 2015.
-
03 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window