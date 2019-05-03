Media player
Mark Hamill: Peter Mayhew had the spirit of a Wookiee
Tributes have flooded in to Peter Mayhew, known for playing lovable Wookiee Chewbacca in Star Wars, who has died at the age of 74.
His co-star Mark Hamill has fondly remembered the actor, who "radiated happiness and warmth".
03 May 2019
