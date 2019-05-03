Hamill remembers 'kind and gentle' Mayhew
Mark Hamill: Peter Mayhew had the spirit of a Wookiee

Tributes have flooded in to Peter Mayhew, known for playing lovable Wookiee Chewbacca in Star Wars, who has died at the age of 74.

His co-star Mark Hamill has fondly remembered the actor, who "radiated happiness and warmth".

