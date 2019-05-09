Media player
The story of a rundown farm restored in California
In a week when the UN releases a report warning that the Earth is under a major threat because of plant and animal destruction, along comes an environmental success story.
The Biggest Little Farm tells the story of the reawakening of a California farm through regenerative agriculture.
Directed by John Chester, it is an environmental documentary presented as a home movie.
BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.
Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News
09 May 2019
