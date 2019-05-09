Media player
Danny Baker responds to 5 Live sacking over royal baby tweet
Broadcaster Danny Baker has been sacked by BBC Radio 5 Live for tweeting a joke about the Duke and Duchess Of Sussex's baby, Archie.
Speaking to reporters outside his home, he explained what happened when his 5 Live bosses called him.
09 May 2019
