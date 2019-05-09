Will Smith's genie is out of the bottle

Media player
Aladdin: Will Smith on his 'terrifying' new role
Stars have been attending the European premiere of the live action remake of Aladdin in London.
Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film stars Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as the Genie – a role Robin Williams made his own in Disney's cartoon original.
The BBC's Wendy Hurrell was on the magic carpet.
09 May 2019
