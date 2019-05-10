Tributes paid to comedian Freddie Starr
Comedian Freddie Starr has reportedly died at the age of 76.

The Sun newspaper said the Merseyside-born comic, impressionist, singer and actor was found dead inside his home in the Costa Del Sol region of Spain.

The BBC has not been able to confirm the reports.

Keith Doyle looks back at his life.

