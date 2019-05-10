Bill Bailey: Freddie Starr was ‘unstoppable'
Bill Bailey pays tribute to Freddie Starr

Bill Bailey has paid tribute to fellow comedian Freddie Starr who has reportedly died, aged 76.

Speaking to Adrian Chiles on BBC Radio 5 Live, he described Starr as “unstoppable" and "exciting".

The Sun newspaper has reported the Merseyside-born comic, impressionist, singer and actor was found dead inside his home in the Costa Del Sol region of Spain.

The BBC has not been able to confirm the reports.

