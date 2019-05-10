Video

Bill Bailey has paid tribute to fellow comedian Freddie Starr who has reportedly died, aged 76.

Speaking to Adrian Chiles on BBC Radio 5 Live, he described Starr as “unstoppable" and "exciting".

The Sun newspaper has reported the Merseyside-born comic, impressionist, singer and actor was found dead inside his home in the Costa Del Sol region of Spain.

The BBC has not been able to confirm the reports.