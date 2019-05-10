Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bill Bailey pays tribute to Freddie Starr
Bill Bailey has paid tribute to fellow comedian Freddie Starr who has reportedly died, aged 76.
Speaking to Adrian Chiles on BBC Radio 5 Live, he described Starr as “unstoppable" and "exciting".
The Sun newspaper has reported the Merseyside-born comic, impressionist, singer and actor was found dead inside his home in the Costa Del Sol region of Spain.
The BBC has not been able to confirm the reports.
-
10 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window