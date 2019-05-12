Bafta hopefuls walk the red carpet
Bafta TV Awards 2019: Stars of the small screen arrive

The best of British TV in 2018 is being recognised at the Bafta Television Awards.

Stars of the small screen chatted to BBC's Lizo Mzimba ahead of the ceremony, at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

  • 12 May 2019
