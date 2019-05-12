Star wears bin bags to the Baftas

Media player
Video
Bafta TV Awards: Daisy May Cooper wears bin bag dress on red carpet
This Country writer and actress Daisy May Cooper took to the Bafta TV Awards red carpet wearing a dress made from bin bags and rubbish, made by her mother.
She told BBC entertainment correspondent Lizo Mzimba she donated the money she would have spent on a proper dress to her local food bank.
12 May 2019
