Bafta TV Awards 2019: Women dominate the night
Women have dominated at this year's Baftas, with Killing Eve picking up most of the awards.
In the acceptance speeches there's been emotional dedications, revelations of mishaps during filming and messages of female empowerment.
13 May 2019
