Hollywood legend Doris Day dies aged 97
Singer-turned-actress Doris Day was one of the biggest female stars of all time, featuring in films such as Calamity Jane and Pillow Talk.

The BBC's David Sillito looks back at her illustrious career.

  • 13 May 2019
