E11: Harriet Dyer
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Harriet Dyer talks with Helen Lederer in the BBC Knock Knock podcast

Harriet Dyer talks with Helen Lederer in the BBC Knock Knock podcast.

The fellow comedians discuss loud gulping, commuting dolphins and mental health in comedy.

(With strong language & adult themes.)

  • 13 May 2019