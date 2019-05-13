Mental health care on TV shows 'needs work'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
TV makers well-meaning but not health experts - psychologist
TV producers need to think more carefully about the mental health services they provide guests on their shows, psychologist Honey Langcaster-James says.
It comes after ITV suspended the Jeremy Kyle show after a guest died shortly after filming. The broadcaster is conducting a review of what happened.
-
13 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-48261398/tv-makers-well-meaning-but-not-health-experts-psychologistRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window