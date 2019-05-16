Ritesh Batra on Mumbai movie Photograph

Video

Six years ago at the Cannes Film Festival Indian filmmaker Ritesh Batra received considerable acclaim for The Lunchbox.

It was the tale of an intimate relationship which unfolded against the backdrop of Mumbai’s lunchbox delivery system.

His new film, Photograph, is also set in Mumbai and tells the story of two people coming together.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

Talking Movies can be seen on BBC World News.