'About time UK had decent Eurovision song'

Video

The UK's Eurovision entry, Michael Rice has said "it's about time" the country had a decent song.

It's been 22 years since the UK won the Eurovision Song Contest and Hartlepool's Rice blames the acts that followed Katrina and the Waves in 1997.

He will compete with his song Bigger Than Us, which is dedicated to his late father.

The competition will take place in Tel Aviv on 18 May.

Video journalist: Sophie Van Brugen