Guest felt 'used and abused' after show

A former guest on The Jeremy Kyle Show has told the BBC he hardly had any aftercare.

Father-of-eight Danny Fuller first took part in the programme in 2011, and had felt supported that time, but felt neglected after subsequent appearances.

It follows news that a recent Jeremy Kyle Show guest was found dead a week after appearing on the programme.

Steve Dymond had taken a lie detector test on the show.

ITV, which broadcast the show, issued the following statement:

"Given the gravity of recent events we have decided to end production of The Jeremy Kyle Show.

The Jeremy Kyle Show has had a loyal audience and has been made by a dedicated production team for 14 years, but now is the right time for the show to end.

Everyone at ITV's thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of Steve Dymond. The previously announced review of the episode of the show is under way and will continue. ITV will continue to work with Jeremy Kyle on other projects."