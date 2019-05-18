Madonna: 'Music makes the people come together'
Eurovision 2019: Madonna leads crowd in Music Makes The People Come Together

Madonna led the crowd in an enthusiastic chorus of Music Makes The People Come Together as she appeared at the Eurovision Song Contest.

She spoke of visiting many different countries during her career, urging the audience to "never forget the power of music to bring people together".

