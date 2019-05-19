Dutch Eurovision winner says UK should 'step up'

Media player
The winner of the Eurovision Song Contest has said the UK should “step up" its entry, after finishing bottom.
The Netherlands' Duncan Laurence won this year's contest with his song Arcade.
He said the UK has "a lot of amazing artists" and wants to see a British entry who makes him want to buy their album.
The UK's Michael Rice got just three points from the public vote, and a total of 16 points.
19 May 2019
