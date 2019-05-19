Media player
Eurovision 2019: 'Boring' winner...? 'Incredible atmosphere'?
From "ecstatic" and "overjoyed" to finding the winning song "a little bit boring," fans in the arena gave the BBC their verdicts on the 2019 Eurovision song contest.
Video journalist: Sophie Van Brugen
19 May 2019
