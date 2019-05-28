Bourne to dance: New talent steps up

Media player
Romeo & Juliet re-told with young dancers
Matthew Bourne's new production of Romeo and Juliet is giving a step-up to young dancers.
New Adventures did a call-out for the next generation of talent currently in training aged between 16-19.
They had over 1,000 applications, from which 400 teenagers auditioned. The final cut of 80 join the company across 13 venues.
BBC News caught up with the some of the young cast at the Curve theatre in Leicester during rehearsals.
Producer: Claudia Redmond
Video journalist: Sam Everett
28 May 2019
