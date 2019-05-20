‘I felt under pressure to hook up with someone’

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
MTV star 'felt pressured to have sex on screen'
A star of an MTV reality show said she felt under pressure from producers to have "lots" of sex on screen, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has been told.
Ex On The Beach's Jess Impiazzi said it made her feel "cheap" .
Carley Belomonte, who appears in MTV's The Valleys, said she felt the production team should have made her undergo counselling after her mother had died.
Both production companies say they take duty of care seriously.
MTV says contributors' welfare is "of paramount importance".
-
20 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-48337023/mtv-star-felt-pressured-to-have-sex-on-screenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window