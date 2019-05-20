‘I felt under pressure to hook up with someone’

Video

A star of an MTV reality show said she felt under pressure from producers to have "lots" of sex on screen, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme has been told.

Ex On The Beach's Jess Impiazzi said it made her feel "cheap" .

Carley Belomonte, who appears in MTV's The Valleys, said she felt the production team should have made her undergo counselling after her mother had died.

Both production companies say they take duty of care seriously.

MTV says contributors' welfare is "of paramount importance".