Glyndebourne: The accidental opera singer

The Glyndebourne opera singer who started by chance
Five years ago Darwin Prakash wasn't able to read music and had no formal singing training.
The baritone started his operatic singing career after a chance meeting with a British music teacher after following friends to an opera masterclass in Delhi, India.
Now, having completed his training, he's about to make his professional debut appearing in the chorus of two productions, The Barber of Seville and The Damnation of Faust, on the famous Glyndebourne stage.
21 May 2019
