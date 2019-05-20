What happened to Madonna's Eurovision performance?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Eurovision 2019: What happened to Madonna's performance?

The performance by Madonna, criticised by some, has popped up on her YouTube - and it sounds a bit different.

Here's a look at the video broadcast on TV and the one on her own channel.

  • 20 May 2019
Go to next video: Eurovision 2019 from start to finish