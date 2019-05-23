Ken Loach on Sorry We Missed You
Director Ken Loach on Sorry We Missed You

Sorry We Missed You, directed by Ken Loach, is the story of a working-class Newcastle family who find their lives are overwhelmed amid the pressures of the “gig economy”.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook reports.

  • 23 May 2019
