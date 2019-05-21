'Disney princesses were so influential to my generation'
Aladdin: 'Disney princesses were so influential to my generation'

Naomi Scott says it was important to play Jasmine as being 'more active' and 'give her more of a narrative'.

The new live action Aladdin sees a diverse cast both in terms of gender and race.

Mena Massoud who plays Aladdin said he hopes that the film can do what 'Black Panther did for the African-American community'.

