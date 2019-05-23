UK Eurovision entrant 'wouldn't change a thing'

Media player
Eurovision's Michael Rice wouldn't change a thing' despite lost score
The UK's last-placed Eurovision Song Contest entry has had its score lowered by five points, organisers say.
A revision of scores means Michael Rice's song Bigger Than Us picked up only 11 points from Saturday's final.
But the Hartlepool singer told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme that he would not change a thing, and he had lived his Eurovision dream.
Watch the Victoria Derbyshire programme on BBC Two and BBC News Channel, 10:00 to 11:00 GMT - and see more of our stories here.
