The long and varied career of Judith Kerr
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Tiger Who Came To Tea author Judith Kerr dies

The Tiger Who Came To Tea author Judith Kerr has died at the age of 95, her publisher HarperCollins says.

Charlie Redmayne, head of her publisher HarperCollins, said she was "a wonderful and inspiring person who was much loved by everyone".

Kerr, who published more than 30 books over a 50-year career, dreamed up the tiger to amuse her two children.

  • 23 May 2019
Go to next video: Judith Kerr revisits childhood home