'Nobody in Bahrain knows about Teesside'

Tees cartoons: How Middlesbrough is animating the future
These young animators are learning how to use cutting-edge technology thanks to Teesside University.
Their course now attracts students from all over the world. But what do those finishing their first, second and final year think of it?
This video was created as part of We Are Middlesbrough - a BBC project with people of the town to tell the stories that matter to them.
24 May 2019
