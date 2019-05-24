Video

WWE superstar Roman Reigns has spoken exclusively to BBC Radio 5 Live after telling fans he is in remission from leukaemia.

He was forced to step back from wrestling in October 2018 when the disease came back, 11 years after he first beat it.

But in February, he returned to the ring to tell fans he was in remission.

Reigns spoke exclusively to 5 Live Breakfast’s Chris Latchem who has also recently received his own leukaemia diagnosis.