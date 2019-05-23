BBC meet BLACKPINK backstage

Video

They’re one of the world’s biggest K-pop superstars, and their YouTube views currently stack up to more than 6 billion.

Recently, Blackpink played at Coachella where they continued to break records as the first ever female K-pop stars to take to the stage.

They were even spotted by Will Smith when they were "K-pop trainees" in Korea eight years ago.

The band have worldwide appeal, but this is the first time they’ve played in the UK.

The BBC got exclusive access to L-R Jisoo, Rose, Jennifer and Lisa, just before their first gig at Wembley Arena.

Produced and filmed by Emily Wolstencroft and Tobias Chapple