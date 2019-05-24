Ashcroft on Bitter Sweet Symphony victory

Video

The Verve's Richard Ashcroft has finally got the rights to the song Bitter Sweet Symphony after 22 years.

Shortly after its release, the song was embroiled in a legal battle which meant Ashcroft had to forfeit royalties to Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

The duo have now relinquished all publishing rights to Ashcroft. He acknowledged that it was the Stones' late manager, Allen Klein, who had been responsible for the situation, rather than the musicians themselves.