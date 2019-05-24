Ashcroft on Bitter Sweet Symphony victory

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Verve's Richard Ashcroft on the end of Bitter Sweet Symphony dispute
The Verve's Richard Ashcroft has finally got the rights to the song Bitter Sweet Symphony after 22 years.
Shortly after its release, the song was embroiled in a legal battle which meant Ashcroft had to forfeit royalties to Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.
The duo have now relinquished all publishing rights to Ashcroft. He acknowledged that it was the Stones' late manager, Allen Klein, who had been responsible for the situation, rather than the musicians themselves.
-
24 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-48391904/the-verve-s-richard-ashcroft-on-the-end-of-bitter-sweet-symphony-disputeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window