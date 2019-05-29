'I’m better than any global pop star'

Video

Eric Wainaina is one of Kenya’s most famous musicians.

He tells BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that he believes he is “as good or better than any global pop star,” and the only thing standing between him or other Kenyan artists reaching global participation is “hundreds of millions of dollars”.

“I’m not trying to be adversarial, but I’m as good as Sam Smith, I’m as good as Ed Sheeran. I don’t look as good as Beyoncé,” he says.

