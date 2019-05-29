Media player
Good Omens: Tennant and Sheen talk about the cost of fame
David Tennant talked about "losing a layer of skin" after reaching a level of fame. He spoke at a press event ahead of the launch of the adaptation of Terry Pratchett's novel "Good Omens".
David's Good Omens co-star Michael Sheen also shared a piece of advice he was told by Richard Harris, who played the original Dumbledore, when he first got into acting.
Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has recently discussed getting help for stress-related issues following the series ending.
29 May 2019
