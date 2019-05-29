Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
GoT actor Joe Dempsie: 'I wish Kit all the best'
Actor Joe Dempsie has told BBC Radio 5 Live about the pressure of working on Game of Thrones.
Kit Harington, who's known for playing Jon Snow, has been admitted to a wellness retreat, reportedly for stress.
Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, Dempsie, who plays Gendry in the TV series, said: “When I went back in season seven…one of the main things that I noticed was how profoundly life had changed for quite a few people in that cast.”
Click here to listen to the full interview with Joe Dempsie.
-
29 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-48453124/got-actor-joe-dempsie-i-wish-kit-all-the-bestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window