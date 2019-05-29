Video

Actor Joe Dempsie has told BBC Radio 5 Live about the pressure of working on Game of Thrones.

Kit Harington, who's known for playing Jon Snow, has been admitted to a wellness retreat, reportedly for stress.

Speaking to Nihal Arthanayake, Dempsie, who plays Gendry in the TV series, said: “When I went back in season seven…one of the main things that I noticed was how profoundly life had changed for quite a few people in that cast.”

