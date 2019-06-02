Painting black women so they fill the page
Claudette Johnson is one of the most prominent black artists in Britain. A new exhibition at Modern Art Oxford reflects on her body of work dedicated to the representation of black bodies, particularly black women.

Johnson is a huge inspiration for emerging painter Joy Labinjo. Watch what happens when the two get the chance to meet.

Produced by Fatma Wardy.

