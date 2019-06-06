Antonio Banderas on Pain and Glory role

Media player
Banderas on playing Pedro Almodóvar in Pain and Glory
The Academy Awards are months away but already it is being predicted that Spanish actor Antonio Banderas will be among the nominees.
Banderas plays the lead role in Pain and Glory, a film which is a semi-autobiographical portrait of acclaimed filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar.
Talking Movies’ Tom Brook went to meet Antonio Banderas to find out more.
Talking Movies is broadcast on BBC World News.
