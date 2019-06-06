Antonio Banderas on Pain and Glory role
Banderas on playing Pedro Almodóvar in Pain and Glory

The Academy Awards are months away but already it is being predicted that Spanish actor Antonio Banderas will be among the nominees.

Banderas plays the lead role in Pain and Glory, a film which is a semi-autobiographical portrait of acclaimed filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar.

Talking Movies’ Tom Brook went to meet Antonio Banderas to find out more.

  • 06 Jun 2019