Black arts space is reborn

Video

On the heels of the black arts movement of the 1980s, Iniva (The Institute of International Visual Arts) was founded to create a space for black artists ignored by the mainstream art world.

The core of Iniva as an arts organisation is the Stuart Hall Library.

Named after the renowned British-Jamaican cultural theorist, the Stuart Hall Library is a specialist collection of more than 10,000 volumes relating to art by people of African, Asian, Caribbean and Latin American descent.

To mark 25 years since Iniva was founded, Iniva has moved to a new location.

Director Melanie Keen explains the origins of Iniva and how it continues to support black artists.