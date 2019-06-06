Face of Just Say No appears in EastEnders
The actor who played Zammo in Grange Hill is back on TV screens this week, with a part in BBC soap EastEnders.

Lee MacDonald played a school boy who became hooked on heroin in the 1980s; it was a gritty storyline for a children's drama, and had a huge impression on a whole generation of viewers.

  • 06 Jun 2019
