War of the Worlds 'about fantasy, not reality'
Video

Why Jeff Wayne changed the War of the Worlds soundtrack

War of the Worlds has been re-imagined for a new generation, 40 years after it was first adapted for stage.

The new experience, which opened in London, combines AR and VR with immersive theatre - allowing visitors to interact with actors and their virtual counterparts.

Jeff Wayne has also adapted his award-winning original soundtrack for the experience.

  • 09 Jun 2019
