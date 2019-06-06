Video

BBC Radio 5 Live has changed up its Friday schedule with cult comic duo Elis James and John Robins taking the 1-3pm slot.

The former Radio X presenters are best friends and complete opposites, and are renowned for their brand of quirky chat and openness around mental health.

On May 31 they kicked off their new show by reading out some of the negative reactions to their social media campaign.

Elis James and John Robins are on BBC Radio 5 Live on Fridays from 13:00 BST. The podcast is available now.