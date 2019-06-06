Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Elis and John read out negative social media comments
BBC Radio 5 Live has changed up its Friday schedule with cult comic duo Elis James and John Robins taking the 1-3pm slot.
The former Radio X presenters are best friends and complete opposites, and are renowned for their brand of quirky chat and openness around mental health.
On May 31 they kicked off their new show by reading out some of the negative reactions to their social media campaign.
Elis James and John Robins are on BBC Radio 5 Live on Fridays from 13:00 BST. The podcast is available now.
-
06 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-48544003/elis-and-john-read-out-negative-social-media-commentsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window