'I'm still pinching myself'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Birthday honours list 2019: CBE awarded to Angel chairman
Tim Angels - who has dressed stars on major productions like The Crown and Rocketman - will receive a CBE for services to theatre, film, television and the arts.
Angels has been providing costumes for stars of the stage and screen since 1840.
-
07 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/entertainment-arts-48562460/birthday-honours-list-2019-cbe-awarded-to-angel-chairmanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window