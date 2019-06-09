Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bionic Showgirl shakes up cabaret
Viktoria Modesta, who chose to have her own leg amputated aged 20, takes to the stage this weekend at the Crazy Horse in Paris.
The artist, who spent most of her childhood in Latvia, had felt hampered by the leg after 15 surgeries and decided to make the drastic decision.
Since then she has performed in the closing ceremony of the London Paralympics and one of her videos has clocked up 12 million views on YouTube.
She's created a futuristic image for her latest show, at one of the world's most famous cabaret venues.
