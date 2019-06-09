Media player
London Fashion Week Men's: Ex-youth worker gives fashion designers a chance
Fashion entrepreneur Simon Suphandagli was granted a pop-up shop for London Fashion Week Men's, which he is using to help young fashion designers.
Designer Emay is fulfilling a childhood dream of his and being environmental friendly at the same time.
Video journalist: Simone Stewart
09 Jun 2019
