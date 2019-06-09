'It's a dream' - pop-up shop at Fashion Week
Video

London Fashion Week Men's: Ex-youth worker gives fashion designers a chance

Fashion entrepreneur Simon Suphandagli was granted a pop-up shop for London Fashion Week Men's, which he is using to help young fashion designers.

Designer Emay is fulfilling a childhood dream of his and being environmental friendly at the same time.

Video journalist: Simone Stewart

