Adrian Mole musical hits the West End

Video

Adrian Mole the musical opens in the West End on Saturday.

Author Sue Townsend’s novel of the puzzled and perplexed pupil aged 13¾ has sold more than 20 million copies since it was first published in 1982.

After seven years development in regional theatre it opens for a three-month run at the Ambassadors Theatre in London on 15 June.

We’ve been to meet one of the four child actors playing the lead role.