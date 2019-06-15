Baddiel disagrees with removing Brand joke

Video

The BBC was "a bit cowardly" for removing a Jo Brand joke about throwing acid from its catch-up service, says David Baddiel - the creator of the show it featured on.

Brand was accused of inciting violence after joking on BBC Radio 4's Heresy about throwing acid instead of milkshakes at "unpleasant characters".

She later apologised for what she called a "crass and ill-judged" joke.